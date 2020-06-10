Priest at Andhra Pradesh's Sri Kalahasti shrine tests COVID-19 positive; reopening postponed

By PTI

TIRUPATI: A priest of the Sri Vaayulingeswra shrine at Sri Kalahasti, 40 km from here, on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, prompting temple authorities to postpone its reopening on June 12.

Executive Officer of the ancient Saivite shrine, C Chandrasekhar Reddy told PTI tonight that the ongoing arrangements being made at the temple complex, following easing of COVID-19 lockdown norms to allow entry of devotees from this weekend, have now been suspended till further orders from the Andhra Pradesh government.