SIT takes CRDA contract staffer into custody 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After arresting deputy collector of AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Kanikella Madhuri five days ago, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged irregularities in Amaravati land deals on Tuesday took into custody an outsourcing employee of the CRDA for his alleged involvement in the scam.

According to official sources, the outsourcing employee, V Ranadheer, used to work under deputy collector Madhuri at the Nekkallu CRDA office as a computer operator. Sources said Ranadheer was not attending duties for the past four months since the investigation started and he was “missing”. Suspecting that Ranadheer has a larger role in the land irregularities at the CRDA, officials tracked him down and took him into their custody from his residence in Vijayawada.

On June 5, SIT officials had arrested Madhuri, who allegedly allotted 10 plots of 3,880 square yards to one Ravela Gopala Krishna besides giving him Rs 5.26 lakh towards the farmland lease amount though he wasn’t eligible. “Ranadheer worked as a computer operator under the arrested officer, Madhuri. We suspect he possess crucial land documents pertaining to the case and other evidence. He was at large ever since the scam was out,” a police official said.