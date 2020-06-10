STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP will raise YSRC govt ‘failures’ in the Assembly, says Naidu

The TDP chief said the party activists should be cautious about betrayers and not to be associated with them.

Published: 10th June 2020 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Alleging that the YSRC government miserably failed in the last one year causing untold hardship to farmers and common man, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said that all its ‘failures’ would be raised in the ensuing Assembly session. He also called upon TDP leaders and elected representatives to wage a relentless fight against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on issues related to farmers and poor people. In the name of implementing development schemes, the ruling YSRC was indulging in scams, he alleged.

Holding an online meeting with TDP incharges, elected representatives and district presidents on Tuesday, Naidu said irregularities were taking place even in purchase of coronavirus testing kits and bleaching powder during the “corrupt” YSRC regime. All scams and irregularities that took place during the one-year rule of YSRC government would be raised by the Opposition TDP in the State Assembly, he said. The TDP chief said the party activists should be cautious about betrayers and not to be associated with them.

TDP leaders discussed several burning issues with Naidu. They underlined need for taking the TDP chargesheet against the government into the people and expose the ‘misdeeds’ of YSRC regime in implementation of ‘Navaratnalu’.  Some TDP leaders described  the 50-year mining lease extension for Saraswati Power Industry at Dachepalli as peak of misuse of power by Jagan. Also, the CM himself allocated 0.7 TMC of water for his company. Jagan should explain to people whether he asked for ‘one chance’ to promote his own companies, the TDP leaders said. They alleged that the YSRC regime had virtually monopolised laterite mining in Vizag Agency by intimidating companies. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp