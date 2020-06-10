TDP will raise YSRC govt ‘failures’ in the Assembly, says Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSRC government miserably failed in the last one year causing untold hardship to farmers and common man, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said that all its ‘failures’ would be raised in the ensuing Assembly session. He also called upon TDP leaders and elected representatives to wage a relentless fight against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on issues related to farmers and poor people. In the name of implementing development schemes, the ruling YSRC was indulging in scams, he alleged.

Holding an online meeting with TDP incharges, elected representatives and district presidents on Tuesday, Naidu said irregularities were taking place even in purchase of coronavirus testing kits and bleaching powder during the “corrupt” YSRC regime. All scams and irregularities that took place during the one-year rule of YSRC government would be raised by the Opposition TDP in the State Assembly, he said. The TDP chief said the party activists should be cautious about betrayers and not to be associated with them.

TDP leaders discussed several burning issues with Naidu. They underlined need for taking the TDP chargesheet against the government into the people and expose the ‘misdeeds’ of YSRC regime in implementation of ‘Navaratnalu’. Some TDP leaders described the 50-year mining lease extension for Saraswati Power Industry at Dachepalli as peak of misuse of power by Jagan. Also, the CM himself allocated 0.7 TMC of water for his company. Jagan should explain to people whether he asked for ‘one chance’ to promote his own companies, the TDP leaders said. They alleged that the YSRC regime had virtually monopolised laterite mining in Vizag Agency by intimidating companies.