V’nagaram tops State by providing MGNREGS work to over 6 lakh

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Vizianagaram topped the State in providing wage works to MGNREGS card-holders. There is surge in demand after the huge influx of migrant workers. A record 6,15,496 people worked in the district on Monday under the MGNREGS. As many as 11,250 new job cards have been provided to the migrants, who returned since the lockdown began.

Vizianagaram is followed by Anantapur with 5,80,612, Prakasam 5,45,262 and Srikakulam 5,25,209 labourers. After the relaxation given for MGNREGS works, district DWMA officials started the works only with 1,000 labourers in the first week of April. About two months after that, the district set a record by providing wage works to more than 6 lakh labourers.

About 17,600 migrants got works under the MGNREGS. There were about 4,46,000 job cards with a total of 8,37,000 wage seekers who registered before the lockdown was announced. About 17,600 new wage workers have been added to the list from April first week. DWMA project director A Nageswara Rao said that the district even crossed the average government recommended daily wage by providing Rs 243.93 as against the recommended average daily wage of Rs 237. As many as 1,07,53,000 man-days have been provided during the current fiscal.

TOP FOUR

6,15,496 Vizianagaram

5,80,612 Anantapur

5,45,262 Prakasam

5,25,209 Srikakulam