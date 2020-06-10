STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

V’nagaram tops State by providing MGNREGS work to over 6 lakh

Vizianagaram topped the State in providing wage works to MGNREGS card-holders. There is surge in demand after the huge influx of migrant workers. 

Published: 10th June 2020 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

A group of MGNREGS workers at a village in Vizianagaram district

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Vizianagaram topped the State in providing wage works to MGNREGS card-holders. There is surge in demand after the huge influx of migrant workers. A record  6,15,496 people worked in the district on Monday under the MGNREGS. As many as 11,250 new job cards have been provided to the migrants, who returned since the lockdown began. 

Vizianagaram is followed by Anantapur with 5,80,612, Prakasam 5,45,262 and Srikakulam 5,25,209 labourers. After the relaxation given for MGNREGS works, district DWMA officials started the works only with 1,000 labourers in the first week of April. About two months after that, the district set a record by providing wage works to more than 6 lakh labourers.

About 17,600 migrants got works under the MGNREGS. There were about 4,46,000 job cards with a total of 8,37,000 wage seekers who registered before the lockdown was announced. About 17,600 new wage workers have been added to the list from April first week. DWMA project director A Nageswara Rao said that the district even crossed the average government recommended daily wage by providing Rs 243.93 as against the recommended average daily wage of Rs 237. As many as 1,07,53,000 man-days have been provided during the current fiscal. 

TOP FOUR
6,15,496 Vizianagaram
5,80,612 Anantapur
5,45,262 Prakasam 
5,25,209 Srikakulam

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp