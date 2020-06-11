Chennai returnees in Srikakulam under scanner

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Over 60 per cent of Covid-19 infectees in Srikakulam district are those who returned from Chennai as they make up to 134 of 216 cases reported from the district. The remaining patients came back to the district from Hyderabad (22), Nellore (10), Vijayawada (7), Tirupati, Rajamahendravaram, Gujarat (11), Mumbai (5), Delhi (5) West Bengal (3), Warangal (2) and Qatar (1) and Abu Dhabi (1).

Of the 6,000 migrants who came back and are quarantined, 2,000 are from Chennai who took special buses and trains to Srikakulam, which has 30 quarantine and 81 rehabilitation centres to isolate the returnees.

Meanwhile, sample testing has been boosted in the district as nearly 2,500 samples are collected everyday. District Covid-19 nodal officer B Jagannadha Rao said 23 TrueNat equipment—15 in GEMS Hospital, five in Patapatnam community health centre and three in Srikakulam GGH—are being used to test around 750 samples daily, in addition to a virus research and diagnostic laboratory in Srikakulam testing 1,600 more samples.