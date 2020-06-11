COVID-19: Darshan commences at Tirumala temple after three days of trial run

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: After conducting trial run for three days to ensure social distancing is kept in mind, darshan of Srivaru at Tirumala commenced on Thursday.



The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) allowed devotees to reach Tirumala after conducting thermal screening and random swab collection.

Darshans commenced at 8.00 am on Thursday and those who had booked slot through online and from the offline counters at Tiruptai were only allowed to enter Tirumala.



CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES



The TTD had put 3,000 tickets online and a little over 3,000 offline for the devotees to book their slot for darshan.

Sri Venkaeswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati has set up a special counter at Alipiri to collect swab from devotees randomly and more particularly from those pilgrims who are coming from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and also from Nellore district, which borders Tamil Nadu.



Swabs of atleast 200 devotees will be collected for confirmatory tests, officials said.

Officials are ensuring that the devotees maintain physical distancing right from entry till the exit to contain the spread of COVID-19.