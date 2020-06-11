STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Darshan commences at Tirumala temple after three days of trial run

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams allowed devotees to reach Tirumala after conducting thermal screening and random swab collection.

Published: 11th June 2020 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Residents of Tirupati formed lines to avail their token for darshan

Residents of Tirupati formed lines to avail their token for darshan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: After conducting trial run for three days to ensure social distancing is kept in mind, darshan of Srivaru at Tirumala commenced on Thursday.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) allowed devotees to reach Tirumala after conducting thermal screening and random swab collection.

Darshans commenced at 8.00 am on Thursday and those who had booked slot through online and from the offline counters at Tiruptai were only allowed to enter Tirumala.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

The TTD had put 3,000 tickets online and a little over 3,000 offline for the devotees to book their slot for darshan.

Sri Venkaeswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati has set up a special counter at Alipiri to collect swab from devotees randomly and more particularly from those pilgrims who are coming from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and also from Nellore district, which borders Tamil Nadu.

Swabs of atleast 200 devotees will be collected for confirmatory tests, officials said.

Officials are ensuring that the devotees maintain physical distancing right from entry till the exit to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus death toll Coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus in India
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp