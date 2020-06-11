STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kadapa’s Nawabpeta alone reports 12 coronavirus cases

People from other states too contributed to the surge in cases in the district.

Published: 11th June 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Kadapa district reported 42 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, of which 18 are expatriates from Kuwait, 12 from Nawabpeta in Jammalamadugu mandal, six from Proddatur, four from Kadapa and one each from CK Dinne and Rajupalem.  People from other states too contributed to the surge in cases in the district. 

Till date, eight persons from other states including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Maharashtra have tested positive for the virus, officials said. Also, 49 persons who returned from Kuwait, one each from Qatar and Saudi Arabia have tested positive.

Nawabpeta in Jammalamadugu Mandal emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot after the relaxation of lockdown with lorry drivers visiting the area because of the location of a cement factory in the village, officials said. 
On the brighter side, the discharge of 125 persons gave relief to the district administration.

The medical teams have collected 42,238 swab samples from persons with symptoms of coronavirus in the district and the results of 1,748 samples are awaited. District Collector C Harikiran has announced that Godugunur in Badvel rural will be a non-containment zone from Thursday as no positive case was reported in the village in the past 28 days.

