LG Polymers may be given nod to sell its finished products

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government on Wednesday conveyed to the High Court that LG Polymers may be given permission to sell finished products from its plant at RR Venkatapuram. In an affidavit filed in the High Court, which is hearing the LG Polymers case, the government, however, said sale proceedings should be done under the supervision of the District Collector. The government urged the court to direct the company to deposit the amount accrued through the sale of finished products with the Collector.

It said the Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories, Visakhapatnam, already prohibited commissioning of the plant. Pentene and benzoyl peroxide were in storage tanks and for maintenance of temperature for their storage, the company needed staff 24x7. However, there is no need to allow senior officials of the company into the plant, it said.

The committees set up by the government and constitutional agencies are conducting inquiry into styrene vapour leak and all necessary documents in this regard are with the officials. It said if the committees felt it necessary to question the company officials they can do so. There is total transparency in inquiry being conducted by the committees, the government stated in the affidavit. As per the Supreme Court order, the District Collector gave permission for 30 employees to enter the plant as per the requisition of the company.

The High Court took the LG Polymers gas leak which left 12 persons dead and several hundreds hospitalised, suo motu. Two more petitions were also filed in connection with the industrial mishap. The petitions are being heard by the bench headed by the Chief Justice. LG Polymers filed petitions seeking permission for selling finished products of the plant. As per the court directive in these petitions, Commercial Department Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valaven filed the counter on behalf of the government.