STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

LG Polymers may be given nod to sell its finished products

Govt urges HC to direct firm to deposit sale amount with collector.

Published: 11th June 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

LG Polymers

LG Polymers

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  The State government on Wednesday conveyed to the High Court that LG Polymers may be given permission to sell finished products from its plant at RR Venkatapuram. In an affidavit filed in the High Court, which is hearing the LG Polymers case, the government, however, said sale proceedings should be done under the supervision of the District Collector. The government urged the court to direct the company to deposit the amount accrued through the sale of finished products with the Collector.

It said the Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories, Visakhapatnam, already prohibited commissioning of the plant. Pentene and benzoyl peroxide were in storage tanks and for maintenance of temperature for their storage, the company needed staff 24x7. However, there is no need to allow senior officials of the company into the plant, it said.

The committees set up by the government and constitutional agencies are conducting inquiry into styrene vapour leak and all necessary documents in this regard are with the officials. It said if the committees felt it necessary to question the company officials they can do so. There is total transparency in inquiry being conducted by the committees, the government stated in the affidavit.  As per the Supreme Court order, the District Collector gave permission for 30 employees to enter the plant as per the requisition of the company. 

The High Court took the LG Polymers gas leak which left 12 persons dead and several hundreds hospitalised, suo motu. Two more petitions were also filed in connection with the industrial mishap. The petitions are being heard by the bench headed by the Chief Justice. LG Polymers filed petitions seeking permission for selling finished products of the plant. As per the court directive in these petitions, Commercial Department Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valaven filed the counter on behalf of the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LG Polymers
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp