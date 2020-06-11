STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 1,000 fine likely on Vizagites without mask in public places

PHCs to be converted into Covid-19 clinics; 10-bed YSR Hospital at RR Venkatapuram soon

Published: 11th June 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 09:27 AM

Children wear mask to cover their face during the COVID-19 pandemic in New Delhi

Children wear mask to cover their face during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district administration is contemplating imposing Rs 1,000 fine on those who are not wearing masks in public places, Collector V Vinay Chand said. Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, the Collector said, “Coronavirus is spreading to more areas in the district. Patients having symptoms of Covid-19 will only be treated in hospitals and others will be given treatment in home quarantine.” There are 5,500 beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients in the district.

Primary Health Centres will be converted into Covid-19 clinics to treat the rise in number of cases. As more people will be arriving from different parts of the country, there are chances of increase in number of Covid-19 cases in the coming days. Doctors and health staff have been geared up to meet the situation. Maintaining personal hygiene, wearing masks, using sanitisers and social distancing will help keep the virus at bay, he said, appealing to people to follow the corona precautions. 

The Collector said more precautions should be taken at malls and temples, where the number of visitors is set to increase in the coming days, to curb spread of coronavirus. An effective strategy will be enforced in containment zones to combat Covid-19, he said. Vinay Chand said the High Power Committee, which conducted a three-day probe into styrene gas leak at the LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram will submit its report to the State government between June 20 and 22.

The HPC has taken all aspects into consideration and action will be taken against those responsible for the industrial mishap based on the probe report. A 10-bed YSR Hospital will be inaugurated on a temporary premises at Venkatapuram next week to treat people affected by gas leak. Specialist doctors from KGH will visit the hospital to treat people of the five affected villages. A permanent hospital with sophisticated facilities will be set up at Venkatapuram. The health condition of  affected villagers is being monitored regularly and they are being given necessary medical advice. Medical tests will be conducted on people of the affected villages continuously, he said.

14 new cases in Vizag take corona count to 226

Visakhapatnam: The number of Covid-19 cases in the district increased to 226 as 14 more tested positive on Wednesday. Of the total, 114 are active cases. In all, 111 patients were discharged from hospitals after their complete recovery. One person died of coronavirus in the district. In the last three days, 47 corona cases were reported from Anakapalle, Parawada, Atchutapuram, Sivajipalem, Sriharipuram, Aganampudi, Vadlapudi, Pendurthy and Peda Gantyada. The number of cases is likely to go up as several people visited the bereaved former corporator, who tested positive on Tuesday. Officials are in the process of identifying his primary contacts. With the inclusion of Uttarapalli and Sivajipalem, the number of containment clusters in the district went up to 57. Of the total, 30 are very active clusters, eight active clusters and 19 dormant clusters.

