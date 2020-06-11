STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala opens doors to devotees today

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is all set to resume Srivari darshan at Tirumala for devotees from Thursday.

Published: 11th June 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

People line up at Alipiri from 6 am to get tokens for darshan on Wednesday. Due to the long queue the TTD issued tokens from 7 am, an hour earlier than planned | Madhav K

People line up at Alipiri from 6 am to get tokens for darshan on Wednesday. Due to the long queue the TTD issued tokens from 7 am, an hour earlier than planned | Madhav K

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is all set to resume Srivari darshan at Tirumala for devotees from Thursday. Though it initially proposed to provide darshan to 6,000 devotees a day, after conducting trial runs, the TTD is now likely to allow even more people in. The trial runs were conducted with TTD staff and locals over three days, and tickets for devotees are being sold online and at Tirupati.

“We will increase the number of pilgrims allowed for darshan per hour every day,” TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy told TNIE, and stressed the need to educate devotees on practices to follow to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Subba Reddy said that while the TTD intended to allow 6,000 employees and locals each day during the trial runs, they could provide darshan to 6,500 on the first day, 8,500 on the second day, and 7,100 on the third day. In all, the TTD provided darshan to 21,982 pilgrims over three days and the Hundi collection stood at Rs 45.95 lakh.

“We can increase the numbers while strictly following physical distancing norms,” he said, adding that darshan will now be provided to pilgrims after a gap of 80 days. “Within a couple of days, we will increase the number of pilgrims allowed per day to 10,000. The only thing we have to do is educate devotees and make sure they follow the instructions so the spread of Covid-19 can be contained,” Subba Reddy said.
Meanwhile, the TTD commenced issuing of offline tokens for Srivari darshan on Wednesday.

All Online tickets booked till June 20

  • Officials said tickets were being sold online for visits till June 30, and all tickets for visits till June 20 have already been booked
  • Most tickets for darshan between June 20 and 30 have also been booked, they added

No mask? You may be Fined  Rs 1,000 in Vizag
The Visakhapatnam administration is contemplating imposing a fine of up to 1,000 on people who do not wear masks in public places, district collector V Vinay Chand said on Wednesday, adding that primary health centres will be converted into Covid-19 clinics

Visakhapatnam temples reopen
All temples in Visakhaptanam, including the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy, Sampath Vinayagar and Sri Kanakamah-alakshmi temples, were opened to devotees on Wednesday after a two-day trial run

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp