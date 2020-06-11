STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two more COVID-19 deaths in Andhra as cases surge to 5,429 with 182 new patients

The total number of samples tested so far in the state crossed the five lakh mark. AP now comes after Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Rajasthan in the number of tests conducted.

Published: 11th June 2020 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada’s One Town area, which was declared a containment zone after detection of fresh cases, wears a deserted look on Wednesday | P Ravindra Babu

Vijayawada’s One Town area, which was declared a containment zone after detection of fresh cases, wears a deserted look on Wednesday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh has reached 5,429 with 182 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, including 38 people from other states and nine foreign returnees, according to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room.

The total number of samples tested so far in the state crossed the five lakh mark. AP now comes after Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Rajasthan in the number of tests conducted. The number of samples tested in the state now stands at 5,10,318. In the past 24 hours, 11,602 samples were tested in labs across the state.

Meanwhile, 99 COVID-19 affected persons got discharged from hospitals across the state after their recovery. The number of people who got discharged till now stands at 2,968. With this, the number of active cases now stand at 2,381.

Two more persons -- one each from Krishna and East Godavari districts -- succumbed to the virus taking the toll to 80.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp