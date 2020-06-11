Two more COVID-19 deaths in Andhra as cases surge to 5,429 with 182 new patients

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh has reached 5,429 with 182 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, including 38 people from other states and nine foreign returnees, according to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room.

The total number of samples tested so far in the state crossed the five lakh mark. AP now comes after Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Rajasthan in the number of tests conducted. The number of samples tested in the state now stands at 5,10,318. In the past 24 hours, 11,602 samples were tested in labs across the state.

Meanwhile, 99 COVID-19 affected persons got discharged from hospitals across the state after their recovery. The number of people who got discharged till now stands at 2,968. With this, the number of active cases now stand at 2,381.

Two more persons -- one each from Krishna and East Godavari districts -- succumbed to the virus taking the toll to 80.