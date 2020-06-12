STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First lady doctor in Andhra to donate blood for plasma therapy

A house surgeon in Kurnool  Medical College has become the first lady doctor in Andhra Pradesh to donate blood for plasma therapy, after recovering from the coronavirus. 

Published: 12th June 2020

Plasma therapy

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A house surgeon in Kurnool Medical College has become the first lady doctor in Andhra Pradesh to donate blood for plasma therapy, after recovering from the coronavirus. 

Dr Achyutha, along with a few others, donated blood at the government general hospital here on Thursday, college principal Dr P Chandrasekhar said.   

The surgeon contracted the virus while assisting doctors in the gynaecology ward.  “At first, she was afraid. But because of her family’s support, she was cured. Dr Achyutha’s family motivated her to donate blood,”

Chandrasekhar said, adding that in a couple of days, the Kurnool government hospital was likely to get permission for ICMR trials.  

Dr Achyuta requested all others who have recovered from the virus and were discharged from hospitals to voluntarily come forward and donate their blood to save lives of thousands of people. 
 

