STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

6,900 have darshan at Tirumala; devotees reach after thermal screening, random swab collection

Covid-19 random tests will be conducted on 200 devotees every day, say TTD officials.

Published: 12th June 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Pilgrims maintain physical distance at Alipiri toll gate on Thursday

Pilgrims maintain physical distance at Alipiri toll gate on Thursday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: After conducting trial run for three days to ensure physical distancing in queue lines, darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala commenced on Thursday. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is allowing devotees to reach Tirumala after conducting thermal screening and random swab collection. 

Every devotee who enters Alipiri with a ticket has to invariably undergo thermal scanning, vehicle scanning and hand sanitisation at the Alipiri toll gate. COVID-19 precautionary measures, including six feet distance between each other and wearing of face mask, were strictly followed.

Darshan at the temple commenced at 8 am on Thursday and those who had booked slot through online and from the offline counters in Tirupati were only allowed to enter the hill shrine. The TTD had put 3,000 tickets online and a little over 3,000 tickets offline for the devotees to book their slot for darshan.

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati has set up a special counter at Alipiri to collect swab samples from devotees randomly and more particularly from the pilgrims who are coming from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu and also from Nellore district, which borders Tamil Nadu.

Swabs of at least 200 devotees will be collected for confirmatory tests, officials said. Officials are ensuring that the devotees maintain physical distancing right at the entry and exit points of the temple to contain the spread of COVID-19.

As many as 6,990 devotees had darshan of Lord Venkateswara by 7 pm on Thursday. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy monitored the queue lines and appreciated the efforts of TTD officials and staff for making elaborate arrangements. Later, he inspected Kalyana Katta and Annaprasadam Complex and enquired with the pilgrims about the facilities provided to them. 

COVID-19 precautionary measures
Children aged below 10 years and elderly people above 65 not allowed into the shrine 
Hoteliers and shopkeepers at Tirumala were oriented on how to deal with social distancing and other guidelines
PPA kits were distributed to health workers, vigilance, Srivari Sevakulu and Kalyana Katta barbers who have more interfaces with the pilgrims
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tirumala reopening Tirumala testing covid Tirumala darshan
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp