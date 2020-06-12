Anantapur’s coronavirus tally surpasses 500-mark

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The number of coronavirus cases rose to 517 in Anantapur district on Thursday. With the return of migrant workers due to the resumption of transport services, there has been a surge in the number of infections. Till now, five persons have succumbed to the virus in the district.

Out of 50 divisions in Anantapur city, Covid-19 cases were reported in 35. Even some police personnel and staff working at ICDS have tested positive for the virus. In addition to 17 mobile medical teams, 19 community health centres and primary health centres are also collecting samples from symptomatic persons.

It may be mentioned that the first two infections in the district were reported from Hindupur and Lepakshi on March 29. In April, their number rose to 65. By May, the cases had multiplied by more than four times to 297; in the first 10 days of June, 214 cases were reported as the virus spread to people working in banks, an LIC office and coaching centres.

In Ramagiri mandal, the brother of an appraiser with Canara Bank had tested positive. Not knowing that his brother was carrying the virus, the appraiser went to his workplace everyday. Soon after the test results came in, which confirmed that the man was infected, the branch downed its shutters. In Rayadurg, some staff working at an LIC office also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Medical teams collected swab samples from them and agents. DMHO Dr Anil Kumar said that they have been taking measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Allaying fears of people, he said that the officials have been rigorously monitoring the health scenario.