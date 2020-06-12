STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh does 5 lakh tests, to get more COVID warriors

Meanwhile, 182 new cases and two more Covid-19 deaths were reported on Thursday, while 99 people who had been infected recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Covid-19

Blood sample for COVID tesing.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  More than five lakh coronavirus tests have been conducted Andhra Pradesh, placing it fourth in the country (behind Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Rajasthan) in terms of total tests conducted. The milestone was reached after 11,602 samples were tested across the state in the 24 hours leading to 9 am on Thursday. The total number of tests now stands at 5,10,318.

A total of 5,429 cases have been reported in the state, of which 2,968 patients recovered and 80 died, leaving the number of active cases at 2,381. Of the two new deaths, one was reported from Krishna and the other from East Godavari district.

Among the 182 new cases, 38 are people from other states and nine had returned from abroad. Of the rest, 13 are from East Godavari district, taking the total number of cases in the district to 426. Guntur district recorded eight new cases, taking its tally to 585.

In Sattenapalli town of the district, three members of a family tested positive for the virus.

As many as 12 new cases were recorded in Visakhapatnam district, taking its tally to 238. With the recent spike in the number of cases, the number of containment zones reached 60, and of them, 33 are very active clusters.

Govt to recruit over 9K docs, paramedical staff
Amid the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, the state govt has decided to conduct a recruitment drive of doctors and paramedical staff. A notification has been issued to fill 9,712 posts in the medical and health department both on regular, contract and outsourcing basis. Of this, 2,153 posts will be recruited on a regular basis, 5,574 on a contract basis and 1,985 on an outsourced basis. Among the posts to be filled are assistant professor, civil assistant professor, and dental assistant professor

New cases 182
New deaths 2

