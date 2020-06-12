Day after, three government pleaders appointed in Andhra High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government on Thursday appointed three pleaders to represent the State in the AP High Court in place of those who resigned. J Sumathi, Vaddiboyana Sujatha and Kiran Tirumalasetti were appointed government pleaders.

Advocate General Subrahmanyam Sriram, during a recent review, decided to reconstitute the legal team and sought the resignation of some of the government pleaders and assistant pleaders. The government accepted the resignation of three pleaders on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in view of the recent reverses the government suffered in the HC. The government said they shall function under the general superintendence and control of the AG. They shall not appear or give any advice against the interests of the government or any State organisations. The pleaders will be paid a consolidated honorarium of `1 lakh per month, including conveyance allowance.