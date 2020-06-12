Andhra CM Jagan to visit villages in August to get feedback 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said he is likely to undertake a tour of villages across the State in August. This was informed by Jagan during a review meeting on village and ward secretariats on Thursday. At the meeting, the Chief Minister said all the eligible persons should get the benefits being extended by the government.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

signing the register before the Cabinet

meeting at State Secretariat in Velagapudi

on Thursday | Express

“No one should complain that they were denied welfare schemes despite having eligibility and none should raise their hands with such complaints,” Jagan said. “The officials will be held responsible if any eligible person is left out of the welfare schemes,” the Chief Minister said adding that accountability and responsibility should be fixed at all levels.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to take steps to make sure that village and ward Secretariats are working in full steam and asked them to fill vacancies at the earliest. “Necessary training should be given to staff and the welfare calendar and list of beneficiaries should be displayed at all village and ward secretariats.

There should be a close monitoring on the functioning and the welfare schemes should reach the intended persons without any interruptions,” the Chief Minister said adding that by 2021, all village and ward secretariats should have their own buildings. The 17, 097 vacancies will be filled up at the earliest and exams for the same would be held in July, officials said.

The Chief Minister said that the exams should be concurrently held with the recruitment process of the Medical and Health department. The officials explained the training being given to the village and ward secretariat staff. The awareness and training can be in digital mode as the staff was given smartphones, the Chief Minister said. “Welfare schemes should reach the beneficiaries on time and there should be transparency in all transactions,” Jagan stressed.