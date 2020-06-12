Monsoon covers entire AP, heavy rains likely in next two days: IMD

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of Rayalaseema and the entire Coastal Andhra on Thursday, covering the entire State. Very heavy rainfall occurred at Racherla in Prakasam and at Kavali in Nellore district, according to an IMD report. Heavy rainfall occurred in Eluru, Veligandla, Srungavarapukota, Kaikalur, Sattenapalle, Nandyal and Rudravaram.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area over east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and lay over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts on Thursday. It is likely to move west-northwestwards during the next two days. Under its influence, there will be heavy to very heavy rainfall in the State for the next two days, according to the IMD report.

The IMD issued a warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places in North Andhra districts on Friday. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places in North Andhra districts and Rayalaseema till June 15. Temperature dropped across the State. Tirupati recorded the highest temperature of 39.4 degree Celsius, while Arogyavaram recorded the lowest temperature of 32.5 degree Celsius.

Railway track washed away due to heavy flood

Ongole: A railway track between Somidevipalli and Jaggambhotla Krishnapuram near Cumbum railway station in Prakasam district was washed away owing to heavy flood on Thursday. The flood triggered by heavy rains washed away 200-meters of railway track affecting train services. The railway officials are waiting for the floodwater to recede to estimate the damage and start repair works. Due to heavy rains, Sagileru, Nallavagu, Yerravagu, Gundlakamma and Upputeru streams are overflowing as the district had received 1,723.5 mm rainfall.