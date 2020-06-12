Naidu vows to continue fight against ‘corrupt’ YSRC government 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that development and welfare took a back seat during the one-year rule of the YSRC government with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy going vindictive against the opposition TDP from the day of taking the oath, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that the party will always be in the forefront in protecting Dharma, rule of law and the Constitution and wage a relentless fight against the ‘atrocities’ of the YSRC regime.

In an open letter to the people of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, Naidu stated that the TDP will not compromise in the fight against the State government in safeguarding the rights of people. He called upon people to join hands with the opposition in the fight to protect the interests of the State and future generations. In the name of implementation of schemes, the government resorted to commit several irregularities, looting public money and causing untold hardship to all sections of people. After giving priority to extending mining lease to his own company (Saraswati Power Industries) to 50 years and allocation of water, Jagan failed to show similar keenness in resolving people’s issues, he alleged.