Tirupati Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple shut after TTD employee tests positive for COVID-19

The temple premises will be disinfected on June 12 and 13 before being reopened for the public on June 14.

Published: 12th June 2020 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb squad checking infront of the temple at Tirumala on Thursday. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: After one of its employees working at the Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Tirupati tested positive for COVID-19, the TTD has ordered the closure of the temple with immediate effect.

According to TTD officials, a sanitary inspector working at Sri Govindraja Swamy Temple fell ill and went to TTD Central Hospital on Wednesday. 

As a precautionary measure, the hospital staff collected his sample (throat swab) and sent it for testing.  He tested positive and the same was disclosed on Friday.  

He was immediately admitted to the COVID-19 hospital and two of his family members along with eight TTD employees who came in contact with him were sent to quarantine.

Their samples were collected and sent for testing.

TAGS
Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple Tirupati TTD COVID-19 coronavirus
Comments

