Top priority to Vamsadhara project: Tammineni Sitaram

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Thursday said that the Vamsadhara reservoir project was one of the top priorities of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a lift irrigation scheme on Relli Gedda canal at Tandyam village in Ponduru mandal, he said that the Vamsadhara project would be completed at the earliest. To check the wastage of water, the lift irrigation scheme was granted, he added. On the one-year rule of Jagan, he said that the Chief Minister had set a benchmark with his good governance. “With several welfare schemes, the CM had reached out to all sections of people.”