Vizag Police to move CBI against suspended doctor Sudhakar Rao’s station visit 

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag Police Commissioner RK Meena on Thursday said they would complain to the CBI against suspended doctor Sudhakar Rao for “creating nuisance” at Fourth Town police station though the case was being investigated by the Central agency.

The commissioner said they handed over the entire file and seized property to the CBI. “The local police have no role in the case now and we are following High Court directions. Why Sudhakar is visiting the police station when the case is being investigated by the CBI?” Meena asked.

“We do not know whether he has no confidence in the CBI and High Court. Why did Sudhakar Rao address the media at the police station when CBI investigation is going on in the case. Rao consulted some leaders before addressing the media,” he said and added that they would bring all these issues to the notice of the CBI.

Earlier in the day, Sudhakar, who visited the police station, told mediapersonsons that he went to police station to collect his ATM cards and car keys. He said after he was suspended, he got many threat calls and he did not even move outside his house out of fear.

“When I was going to Nakkapalli for some bank works, some people followed me and there was some cash in the car. When I got down on the highway, some unidentified persons attacked me. Wrong information was given to the police and a complaint was also lodged against me,” the doctor said and claimed that he never abused Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy or Prime Minister Narendra Modi as reported by a section of media.

He said he was not associated with any political party, but was branded as Chandrababu Naidu’s party man. “The only mistake I did was to visit former minister Ayyanna Patrudu’s at his house. I was branded as an insane person to remove me from the job,” he said. He said he was suffering financially as there was no job and appealed to the Chief Minister to pardon him and restore him in the job. “I was never against the government and my motive was to serve poor patients,” he explained.