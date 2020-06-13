STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP backs ex-minister’s arrest in Andhra, GVL suspects role of others

Speaking to the media on Friday, BJP state chief Kanna Lakshminarayana said, “We have asked to probe all the irregularities done by the TDP even as recently as last month.

Published: 13th June 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

GVL Narasimha Rao

GVL Narasimha Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Reacting to the arrest of TDP MLA and former minister K Atchannaidu for alleged involvement in ESI scam, BJP leaders said that the integrity of the YSRC government would be proven only after it also exposes the alleged involvement of the ruling party members in ‘illegal’ sand mining. Its ally Jana Sena, however, questioned the timing of the arrest — four days before the state Assembly session — and wondered if it was done because of corruption charges or vindictive politics.

Speaking to the media on Friday, BJP state chief Kanna Lakshminarayana said, “We have asked to probe all the irregularities done by the TDP even as recently as last month. But, we would believe the YSRC government’s integrity and commitment against corruption only when it also investigates the role of its party men in sand mining scam. Their own leaders are alleging their colleagues’ involvement.”

Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao reportedly suspected the involvement of other party leaders as well. He is said to have observed that scams of such a magnitude would not be possible without the knowledge of party heads. 

Senior leader and former union minister D Purandeswari reacted saying that law would always take its course irrespective of who the person is. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narasimha Rao Kanna Lakshminarayana
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp