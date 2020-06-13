BJP backs ex-minister’s arrest in Andhra, GVL suspects role of others

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reacting to the arrest of TDP MLA and former minister K Atchannaidu for alleged involvement in ESI scam, BJP leaders said that the integrity of the YSRC government would be proven only after it also exposes the alleged involvement of the ruling party members in ‘illegal’ sand mining. Its ally Jana Sena, however, questioned the timing of the arrest — four days before the state Assembly session — and wondered if it was done because of corruption charges or vindictive politics.

Speaking to the media on Friday, BJP state chief Kanna Lakshminarayana said, “We have asked to probe all the irregularities done by the TDP even as recently as last month. But, we would believe the YSRC government’s integrity and commitment against corruption only when it also investigates the role of its party men in sand mining scam. Their own leaders are alleging their colleagues’ involvement.”

Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao reportedly suspected the involvement of other party leaders as well. He is said to have observed that scams of such a magnitude would not be possible without the knowledge of party heads.

Senior leader and former union minister D Purandeswari reacted saying that law would always take its course irrespective of who the person is.