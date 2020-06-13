STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t leave home quarantine, work from home, Andhra govt employees told

An order issued on Friday read that officers and staff residing in containment zones should not go to their offices and work from home till their areas are denotified.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of government employees working at the Secretariat testing positive for the coronavirus, the state government has issued a fresh set of guidelines for those who leave the headquarters to go outside the state, including to Hyderabad. 

An order issued on Friday read that officers and staff residing in containment zones should not go to their offices and work from home till their areas are denotified. The government employees were directed not to go outside of Andhra Pradesh as part of the measures to prevent the community spread of Covid-19. 

The employees, other than field-level functionaries, were asked to minimise their movement, even within the state, and not to leave the headquarters without written permission from the head of their departments. 
Further, the staffers suffering from comorbidities—high blood pressure, diabetes, coronary heart diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease—or are undergoing chemotherapy, under any immunosuppressant drug treatment will be allowed to work from home.

The same provision was also extended to pregnant women and contractual employees above 65 years of age. However, they have to produce a medical certificate for a definite period from a competent authority. All the employees were asked to install the Arogya Setu app on their smartphones.

In case, an employees tests positive or is found to be suffering from symptoms of the novel coronavirus, he or she will be shifted to Covid-19 hospitals as per the advice of doctors. After completing risk assessment, necessary action for contact tracing, disinfection and closure of workplace will be done as per the SOP.

