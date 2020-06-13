Husband of SHAR school teacher tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The husband of a teacher of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) school in Sriharikota has tested positive for Covid-19. Also, three family members were shifted to a quarantine centre in Nellore as they showed symptoms of the virus.

Further, Sullurpeta civic officials announced three colonies as containment zones where Sriharikota Range (SHAR) employees reside. As such, the space centre has issued directions to its staff (living in D2 and E2 blocks) not to report to work for the time being as a precautionary measure; essential commodities are being supplied to them at their doorsteps.

Even as shops were shut in Sullurpeta again, residents were strongly advised to stay at home. Meanwhile, district collector MV Seshagiri Babu has said that the test positivity rate has increased in the past 11 days. Speaking at new Zilla Parishad conference hall in Nellore city on Friday, he said most of the cases were of returnees from high incidence areas.