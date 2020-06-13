Low-lying areas in Nandyal division flooded
KURNOOL: Heavy rains lashed Kurnool district on Friday. Several roads were inundated in Nandyal as the town registered 9.1 cm rainfall. Rainwater entered several homes in low-lying areas.
Similarly, Gadivemula and Rudravaram mandals received over 8 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Roads in Sirivella, Rudravaram, Allagadda and Koilakuntla were damaged due to the overflowing of River Kundu. The district received average rainfall of 2.6 cm. District Collector G Veerapandian visited Nandyal, Allagadda and Banaganapalli and took stock of the situation.