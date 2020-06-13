STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New panel to take call on major irrigation works in Andhra

Internal Bench Mark (IBM) values, consideration of special conditions, if any, and evaluation of tenders and agreements.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Reconstituting the committee formed to examine agreements related to works of major irrigation works, the water resources department constituted a state-level technical committee (SLTC) to take a comprehensive and quick decision regarding approval of tender documents, Internal Bench Mark (IBM) values, consideration of special conditions, if any, and evaluation of tenders and agreements.

The committee, which will have five members, will evaluate the bids of water resources department works, costing over Rs 100 crores in both Engineering, Procurement and Construction, and Lump Sum modes of contract.

According to the order (MS 24) issued by special chief secretary (water resources) Adityanath Das, the committee will examine and approve the tender schedules/bid documents before they are uploaded, and the agreements before they are entered into, duly recommending the tender inviting authority (TIA) with regard to issue of work order. It would also function as Joint Committee of state-level standing committee and IBM Committee. 

