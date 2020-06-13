Police probing missing link in 2014 Divya murder case

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The city police have continued inquiry into Divya murder case. Police Commissioner RK Meena said here on Friday that they are reopening a 2014 triple murder case at Ravulapalem in East Godavari district to establish the missing link where Divya was after her grandmother, mother and brother were murdered. They had been staying separately after Divya’s father deserted them, he said.

The Commissioner said during the course of investigation of Divya murder case they came across the case that her mother, grandmother and brother were murdered.

As bodies of her mother and brother were not found, they are trying to find out whether they are still alive. There is a possibility of the two are taking shelter somewhere and Divya’s mother, who was then 35-year-old, might have been pushed into flesh trade. But it will be known only after investigation, he said.

He said Divya was brought to the city by her aunt and uncle. She was tortured by Vasanta and Geetha. She was not provided food for six days and abused by the accused. As many as 33 injuries inflicted by hot spatula and cigarette butts were found on her body, he said.