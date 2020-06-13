Pulivendula to be made a development model 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pulivendula will be developed into a role model with all the necessary infrastructure and civic amenities and an action plan is prepared keeping in view the needs of the people for the next three decades, the officials informed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Chief Minister asked the officials to develop schools and hospitals under Nadu-Nedu in the prescribed design.

In a review meeting here on Friday on Pulivendula Area Development Agency (PADA), the officials told the Chief Minister that an action plan was prepared keeping in mind the needs till 2053. The plan will take care of the growing needs of the people like drinking water, drainage, waste water treatment plant and other facilities, officials said.

The model of Skill Development Centre to come up was also presented by the officials to Jagan, who said that the buildings should be high in quality. He said it should remain appealing even after a few years.

Two or three areas will be earmarked for street vendors and all efforts are being made to include the available facilities in the market in upgrading Pulivendula, the constitency represented by Jagan in the Assembly, the officials explained.

Jagan asked officials to develop Ulimella rivulet as summer storage tank and as a supplement to water treatment plant. “Importance should be given for revamping the main road in Pullivendula, which should change the face of the town,” he said.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and officials were present.