STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pulivendula to be made a development model 

The model of Skill Development Centre to come up was also presented by the officials to Jagan, who said that the buildings should be high in quality.

Published: 13th June 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Pulivendula will be developed into a role model with all the necessary infrastructure and civic amenities and an action plan is prepared keeping in view the needs of the people for the next three decades, the officials informed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Chief Minister asked the officials to develop schools and hospitals under Nadu-Nedu in the prescribed design.

In a review meeting here on Friday on Pulivendula Area Development Agency (PADA), the officials told the Chief Minister that an action plan was prepared keeping in mind the needs till 2053. The plan will take care of the growing needs of the people like drinking water, drainage, waste water treatment plant and other facilities, officials said.

The model of Skill Development Centre to come up was also presented by the officials to Jagan, who said that the buildings should be high in quality. He said it should remain appealing even after a few years. 

Two or three areas will be earmarked for street vendors and all efforts are being made to include the available facilities in the market in upgrading Pulivendula, the constitency represented by Jagan in the Assembly, the officials explained. 

Jagan asked officials to develop Ulimella rivulet as summer storage tank and as a supplement to water treatment plant.  “Importance should be given for revamping the main road in Pullivendula, which should change the face of the town,” he said.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and officials were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pulivendula Pulivendula Area Development Agency Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp