Self-restraint key to fight COVID-19 in this monsoon

Man protects himself from the sun and the coronavirus in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: Self-restraint is the key to containing the spread of virus during monsoon, said New Government General Hospital (GGH) Epidemiology Department Head Dr Gopichand. Speaking to TNIE, Gopichand said as expected there is a spurt in positive cases in May and the number will steadily rise during monsoon.

When compared to the initial days after the virus outbreak, the awareness as well as the social responsibility among the public has increased to a great extent. However, people should be more cautious and responsible in the coming days.

“We have suggested that the district administration gear up for the spread of malaria and dengue during the monsoon. Apart from that water-borne diarrhoea and jaundice may complicate the pandemic. As a precautionary measure, the authorities concerned are asked to sensitise the public and intimate the respective ward doctors if they come across any symptoms of flu and fever to avoid further complications as respiratory illness and vector-borne diseases have some similarities with Covid-19,” Gopichand said.

With relaxation from lockdown in the city, the number of positive cases will increase steadily and the public are advised to wear face masks, follow hand hygiene and social distancing while moving in public places or at workplace. 

Informing about the medical preparedness to tackle the spread of virus in monsoon, Gopichand said the district administration has ramped up testing and is planning to collect at least 2,000 samples per day. All the infected persons are responding well to the treatment at the two Covid-19 hospitals, he added.

Steps are being taken to identify the persons with symptoms of virus and place them under home isolation as per the guidelines prescribed by the government or shift those persons to hospitals having health complications like blood pressure, sugar and heart disease, he said, adding that people should avail telemedicine facility for common health ailments and include healthy food in their diet to boost their immunity levels, which is key to tackle any health issue.

