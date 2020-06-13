STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP faults arrest, not charges on Atchannaidu: Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Published: 13th June 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Denying allegations of vindictive governance, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has asserted that the government is going by the rule book in all aspects of governance.

He pointed out that the TDP, which has been up in  arms against the arrest of its MLA and former minister K Atchannaidu in connection with ESI scam,  was only talking about the way the arrest was made but didn’t deny the corruption charges.

Speaking to the media in Tadepalli on Friday, Botcha said, “Whenever a representation is endorsed by a minister or anyone, we write ‘Please look into it’ or ‘Kindly consider’ and send it to the official concerned. The decision will be taken after the official examines it. But, the letter written by Atchannaidu said ‘The director is hereby ordered to enter into an MoU to entrust the work to the said firm’.

 How can the minister order?” He lashed out at the TDP leaders, who alleged that the government didn’t follow the rules while taking the former minister into custody. He pointed out that the yellow brigade, including its chief N Chandrababu Naidu, didn’t deny the charges of scam, and that only showed its guilt. 

“Neither Naidu nor TDP members denied the irregularities nor the charges levelled, but have been harping on the arrest, dubbing it  illegal. All procedures were followed as per the rule book,” he asserted.

Botcha accused Naidu of playing caste politics by using the BC card. “If Naidu feels that it is illegal, he can approach the court for justice,” he added. The minister further said that numerous scams and irregularities took place during the TDP regime and slowly they are coming out in the investigations. 

