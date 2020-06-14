STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh MLA arrest: This is nothing but vendetta politics, alleges TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu said that former TDP MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son were arrested only to divert public attention following protests over the arrest of BC leader K Atchannaidu.

Published: 14th June 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday accused the YSRC government of resorting to vendetta politics and said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was behaving as if he became the chief minister only to harass and take vengeance on TDP leaders.

Speaking to the media at the Guntur government hospital, Naidu said party former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son were arrested only to divert public attention following protests over the arrest of BC leader K Atchannaidu.

Naidu arrived at the hospital from Hyderabad late afternoon to meet Atchannaidu, who was shifted to the hospital for post-operative treatment. The TDP deputy floor leader in the Assembly was arrested in the ESI scam on Friday.

ALSO READ| BJP backs arrest of ex-Andhra Pradesh minister K Atchannaidu, seeks action on YSRC ‘graft’ too

The ACB special court in Vijayawada remanded Atchannaidu in judicial custody for 14 days but directed the ACB to provide him treatment at the GGH as he had undergone a surgery for piles recently. Though Chandrababu Naidu arrived at the hospital, he was denied permission to meet Atchannaidu. Hospital superintendent Sudhakar briefed Naidu on the health condition of Atchannaidu on the hospital premises.

According to him, the TDP’s Srikakulam strongman’s health was stable but due to the long journey on Friday from his residence in Srikakulam district to Vijayawada, he would need 3-4 days of treatment. He said there may not be any need for another surgery.

A visibly angry Chandrababu Naidu condemned the police behaviour, pointing out that Atchannaidu was not allowed to even take medicines or water. "Post surgery, he will have pain for three-four days. Police didn’t consider that. They did not wear masks either. If one of them has coronavirus, what will be the situation?" he questioned. He also accused the police of hindering lawyers who came to the hospital to process bail application of Atchannaidu.

ALSO READ| Was informed of TDP MLA K Atchannaidu's arrest: Andhra Pradesh Speaker Tammineni Sitaram

On the arrest of JC Prabhakar Reddy, he questioned why no action was initiated against Ashok Leyland which sold the vehicles.  He further sought to know why police had to go to Hyderabad to arrest when the former MLA had expressed his willingness time and again to present himself before the police. “If this is not for vengeance, what is?” he asked. 

Atchannaidu remanded in judicial custody

The ACB special court in Vijayawada remanded Atchannaidu in judicial custody for 14 days but directed the ACB to provide him treatment at the GGH as he had undergone a surgery for piles recently

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu TDP TDP MLA arrest JC Prabhakar Reddy K Atchannaidu arrest AP MLA arrest K Atchannaidu
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp