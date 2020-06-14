Andhra Pradesh MLA arrest: This is nothing but vendetta politics, alleges TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday accused the YSRC government of resorting to vendetta politics and said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was behaving as if he became the chief minister only to harass and take vengeance on TDP leaders.

Speaking to the media at the Guntur government hospital, Naidu said party former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son were arrested only to divert public attention following protests over the arrest of BC leader K Atchannaidu.

Naidu arrived at the hospital from Hyderabad late afternoon to meet Atchannaidu, who was shifted to the hospital for post-operative treatment. The TDP deputy floor leader in the Assembly was arrested in the ESI scam on Friday.

ALSO READ| BJP backs arrest of ex-Andhra Pradesh minister K Atchannaidu, seeks action on YSRC ‘graft’ too

The ACB special court in Vijayawada remanded Atchannaidu in judicial custody for 14 days but directed the ACB to provide him treatment at the GGH as he had undergone a surgery for piles recently. Though Chandrababu Naidu arrived at the hospital, he was denied permission to meet Atchannaidu. Hospital superintendent Sudhakar briefed Naidu on the health condition of Atchannaidu on the hospital premises.

According to him, the TDP’s Srikakulam strongman’s health was stable but due to the long journey on Friday from his residence in Srikakulam district to Vijayawada, he would need 3-4 days of treatment. He said there may not be any need for another surgery.

A visibly angry Chandrababu Naidu condemned the police behaviour, pointing out that Atchannaidu was not allowed to even take medicines or water. "Post surgery, he will have pain for three-four days. Police didn’t consider that. They did not wear masks either. If one of them has coronavirus, what will be the situation?" he questioned. He also accused the police of hindering lawyers who came to the hospital to process bail application of Atchannaidu.

ALSO READ| Was informed of TDP MLA K Atchannaidu's arrest: Andhra Pradesh Speaker Tammineni Sitaram

On the arrest of JC Prabhakar Reddy, he questioned why no action was initiated against Ashok Leyland which sold the vehicles. He further sought to know why police had to go to Hyderabad to arrest when the former MLA had expressed his willingness time and again to present himself before the police. “If this is not for vengeance, what is?” he asked.

Atchannaidu remanded in judicial custody

The ACB special court in Vijayawada remanded Atchannaidu in judicial custody for 14 days but directed the ACB to provide him treatment at the GGH as he had undergone a surgery for piles recently