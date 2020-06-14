BJP backs arrest of ex-Andhra Pradesh minister K Atchannaidu, seeks action on YSRC ‘graft’ too

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national secretary and co-incharge of Andhra Pradesh state unit Sunil Deodhar has said that his party welcomes the arrest of TDP MLA and former minister K Atchannaidu by the ACB. He, however, added that the YSRC government can't use the arrests to cover up its own corruption and demanded that action be taken against the ruling party leaders as well.

"We welcome the arrest of TDP MLA and former labour minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu in ESI scam. The BJP has been demanding stringent action against the corruption during the TDP regime. However, YSRCP government can't use these arrests to cover up corruption allegations against it. The YSRCP came to power by accusing TDP of corruption, but the situation is unchanged. The BJP raised many corruption issues including that in sand. Now, the CM should act against all those in his government who are facing serious corruption allegations. BJP’s fight against corruption will continue (sic)," Deodhar tweeted on Saturday.

BJP state chief Kanna Lakshminarayana also released a statement echoing the same. He noted that his party had brought to the CM’s notice several issues in the last one year including the alleged irregularities in housing scheme, sand mining, Amaravati lands and others. "We welcome action against the corrupt. But, we also demand that those in the ruling party also be investigated in the issues we raised," he said.

One suspended, two get notices for airing different views

The BJP state disciplinary committee has suspended one member and issued notices to two others for expressing views that are deviant from the party’s stand on the arrest of Atchannaidu. The party suspended KV Lakshmipathi Raja for "intentional and deliberate disobedience" by participating in TV debates despite being barred from doing so. "Your conduct has amounted to wilful and deliberate disrespect," the notice said.

Explanation was sought from two others — Kilaru Dileep and Cheruvu Ramakotiah — for questioning the arrest of the TDP MLA by the ACB. “Any stand, taken by any member of the party, that is deviant from the state leadership, would affect the image, discipline and decorum of the party. You are hereby required to explain the reasons for taking a defiant stand within a week,” the notices said.