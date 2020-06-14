Moderate rainfall likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh till June 18

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Southwest monsoon was normal over coastal Andhra Pradesh and weak in Rayalaseema on Saturday. Heavy rainfall occurred in Srikakulam district and some downpour was also experienced in the other coastal region. However, dry weather prevailed over Rayalaseema on Saturday, according to an IMD report.

Srikakulam recorded the highest amount of rainfall of 15.5 cm and East Godavari recorded the least, 0.9 cm. According to the IMD, light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at many places over North Andhra and Rayalaseema districts till June 18.

The IMD has also issued a warning for thunderstorm with lightning in North Andhra districts on Sunday and Monday. Meanwhile, Jangamaheswarapuram recorded the highest temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday. and Tuni and Kakinada recorded the least temperature of 29.5 degrees Celsius.