STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sub-Inspector arrested in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on 'sexual harassment' charges

A police sub inspector was arrested for attempting to sexually harass a woman at a lodge in Amaravathi, Guntur district, on Saturday.

Published: 14th June 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Police Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A police sub inspector was arrested for attempting to sexually harass a woman at a lodge in Amaravathi, Guntur district, on Saturday. A couple had rented a room in the lodge on June 7 and, when SI Ramanjaneyulu came to know about it, he and his driver went to their room and demanded that they pay him Rs 10,000. 

As the boy was out of cash, he left for an ATM with driver P Saikrishna. Taking advantage of the occasion, the SI allegedly tried to harass the woman. A police case was registered over the incident. The SI and his driver surrendered before the police.    
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp