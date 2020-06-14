Sub-Inspector arrested in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on 'sexual harassment' charges

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A police sub inspector was arrested for attempting to sexually harass a woman at a lodge in Amaravathi, Guntur district, on Saturday. A couple had rented a room in the lodge on June 7 and, when SI Ramanjaneyulu came to know about it, he and his driver went to their room and demanded that they pay him Rs 10,000.

As the boy was out of cash, he left for an ATM with driver P Saikrishna. Taking advantage of the occasion, the SI allegedly tried to harass the woman. A police case was registered over the incident. The SI and his driver surrendered before the police.

