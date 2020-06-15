STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

ACB suspects role of  three Secretariat employees

With the Anti-Corruption Bureau expediting its investigation in the multi-crore Employees State Insurance (ESI) scam, more names are coming out.

Published: 15th June 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Anti-Corruption Bureau expediting its investigation in the multi-crore Employees State Insurance (ESI) scam, more names are coming out. The ACB has arrested Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA and former labour minister Kinjarapu Atchanaidu, and six others so far in connection with the scam. 

ACB officials have reportedly found involvement of three Secretariat employees, who allegedly helped the tainted companies in concluding the tender process by hiding notes and Government Orders (GOs) on the tenders for the purchase of medicines, kits and other services from secretaries and other senior officials. 
After the arrest of former minister K Atchannaidu and six others, including two former ESI directors, the anti-graft officials started their investigation to find the role of officials and lapses in awarding tenders for the purchase medicines worth crores of rupees.

In the primary investigation carried out by the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E), it was found that the accused had violated procedures and guidelines, causing a loss of Rs 155 crore to the State exchequer. Later, the case was transferred to the ACB, which filed a case and arrested seven persons.

According to the ACB, during the five years of TDP rule when Atchanaidu was labour minister, there were several irregularities in the procurement of medicines, surgical equipment and furniture worth `988.77 crore for ESI hospitals, ESI diagnostic centres and ESI dispensaries across AP. 

The officials said two teams were formed to investigate the case in Andhra and Telangana. “When the role of Secretariat employees in the scam is confirmed, they will be arrested and cases will be filed. Meanwhile, we are filing an application in court seeking custodial interrogation of all the arrested. Atchannaidu will be questioned after being discharged from the hospital,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anti-Corruption Bureau Government Orders
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp