ACB suspects role of  three Secretariat employees

VIJAYAWADA: With the Anti-Corruption Bureau expediting its investigation in the multi-crore Employees State Insurance (ESI) scam, more names are coming out. The ACB has arrested Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA and former labour minister Kinjarapu Atchanaidu, and six others so far in connection with the scam.

ACB officials have reportedly found involvement of three Secretariat employees, who allegedly helped the tainted companies in concluding the tender process by hiding notes and Government Orders (GOs) on the tenders for the purchase of medicines, kits and other services from secretaries and other senior officials.

After the arrest of former minister K Atchannaidu and six others, including two former ESI directors, the anti-graft officials started their investigation to find the role of officials and lapses in awarding tenders for the purchase medicines worth crores of rupees.

In the primary investigation carried out by the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E), it was found that the accused had violated procedures and guidelines, causing a loss of Rs 155 crore to the State exchequer. Later, the case was transferred to the ACB, which filed a case and arrested seven persons.

According to the ACB, during the five years of TDP rule when Atchanaidu was labour minister, there were several irregularities in the procurement of medicines, surgical equipment and furniture worth `988.77 crore for ESI hospitals, ESI diagnostic centres and ESI dispensaries across AP.

The officials said two teams were formed to investigate the case in Andhra and Telangana. “When the role of Secretariat employees in the scam is confirmed, they will be arrested and cases will be filed. Meanwhile, we are filing an application in court seeking custodial interrogation of all the arrested. Atchannaidu will be questioned after being discharged from the hospital,” the official said.