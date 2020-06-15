Andhra sees highest single-day COVID-19 spike with 304 new cases; deaths rise to 86

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 spike, with 304 new cases in the last 24 hours by Monday 9 a.m.

Two more casualties, one each in Anantapur and Kurnool, were also reported during this period. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 6,456, while the toll is 86.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Monday, a total of 15,173 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours and 246 tested positive for the virus. Another 52 positive cases were reported among those who returned from other states. Six more positive cases were reported among foreign returnees, taking the cumulative total of new cases reported in the last 24 hours to 304.

Another 47 people were discharged from COVID hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours after their recovery. Similarly, 22 among those who returned from other states were also discharged. The total number of discharged in the state now stands at 3,385.