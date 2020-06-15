STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19: Visakhapatnam records single-day spike of 25; 146 active cases

Published: 15th June 2020 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 11:13 AM

Railway officials checking tickets of the passengers at the Visakhapatnam railway station. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: There is no let up in Covid-19 cases in Visakhapatnam district. As many as 25 cases were reported in the district on Sunday, which is the highest in a single day so far. With the new cases, the total corona count in the district increased to 283. About 1,895 samples were tested on Sunday.

Andhra Medical College principal PV Sudhakar, in a statement here, said there are 146 active cases in the district now. In all, 136 people were discharged from hospitals after their complete recovery. Only one person died due to coronavirus in the district so far. 

A police constable from Zone I in the city was among the 25 who tested positive. Among the new cases, 12 to 15 persons returned from other States, mostly from Delhi. Three new cases were reported from Sivajipalem and one from Yarada.

The number of containment zones increased by two with the new cases. Of the total 74 containment clusters, 36 are very active, 19 active and 19 dormant. Nine clusters were denotified last week as no fresh cases were reported in the zones for 28 days. As many as 46,938 samples were collected in the district so far and of the total 46,119 tested negative. Results of 536 samples are awaited. 

