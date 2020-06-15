STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘False cases’ against TDP leaders show Jagan’s vindictive attitude, says Chandrababu Naidu

Kinjarapu Yerran Naidu family in North Andhra and JC brothers’ family in Rayalaseema have large following.

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Leader of the Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu held an online video conference with his party’s village committee leaders on Sunday and said the State government had adopted a vindictive attitude towards the Opposition, which was evident from the “false cases” being foisted against the party leaders and MLAs.

Pointing out at the arrests of Atchannaidu on Friday, JC Prabahakar Reddy, his son Asmit Reddy on Saturday, arrest of former MLA Chitamaneni Prabhakar and cases filed against Yanamala Ramakrisnudu and Chinna Rajappa, he said Jagan was targeting political families having large public following. 

Kinjarapu Yerran Naidu family in North Andhra and JC brothers’ family in Rayalaseema have large following. Quoting Fidel Castro, he said “when a criminal becomes a ruler, innocent will be in jails” and it is clearly visible in Andhra Pradesh nowadays. “All Atchannaidu did was to confront the YSRC government on their policies which are not in public interest.

Ignoring the health condition of a person, who underwent a surgery, he was moved in a vehicle for long distances. We will lodge a complaint with the Human Rights Commission,” he said.  TDP chief claimed that  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, out of frustration over court verdicts against the government in different cases, was resorting to such tactics against the Opposition.

“The company given the contract of Telemedicine and accused in the ESI scam was paid `3 crore by the YSRC government. Will they arrest the minister concerned?” the former chief minister sought to know. 
 “Describing the recent arrests as a trailer before a movie could only be described as the peak of their sadism,” he observed.

Reiterating his allegation of various scams against the YSRC leader, TDP chief said Jagan’s party leaders were claiming that some big wigs in the party were involved in illegal sand mining. “The TDP does not fear such scare tactics and it will always stand by truth,” he asserted.  Later in the evening, Naidu and his party leaders staged a protest against the arrest of TDP leaders at his residence.

TDP to give Rs 7.5 lakh aid to gas tragedy victims 
The TDP chief directed party leaders to deposit Rs 50,000 as financial aid to 15 LG Polymers gas tragedy victims by Monday. A total Rs 7.5 lakh will be deposited in the bank accounts of the kin of gas tragedy victims.

