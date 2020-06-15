Mercury soars, monsoon weak over Andhra

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Southwest monsoon was weak over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Sunday. Temperature across the state increased with Tirupati recording the highest of 39.6 degrees Celsius, while rainfall occurred at isolated places in Coastal Andhra and dry weather prevailed in Rayalaseema.

Vijayawada and Jangamaheswarapuram recorded 37.4 degrees Celsius, Kavali 37.6 and Nellore 37.8. Kalingapatnam recorded the lowest temperature of 32.1 degree Celsius. According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places in North Andhra and Rayalaseema till June 18.