Rs 500 fine for not wearing face mask

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said Rs 500 fine will be imposed on those for not wearing mask in public places.

The SP said wearing face masks has been made mandatory for every citizen to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He said anyone found not wearing a mask in public places will be fined Rs 500 for the first time and they would be sent to quarantine centre if they were found not wearing mask for the second time.

He said the decision was taken as the police found many people visiting markets and moving on the streets without masks despite the spike in COVID-19 cases.