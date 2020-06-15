STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two 2,000 MW capacity solar plants to come up in Prakasam

Accordingly, the district authorities are planning to establish the plants in Chandra Sekhara Puram (CS Puram) and Donakonda areas.  

Published: 15th June 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

District collector Pola Bhaskar visits a Prakasam village on Sunday

District collector Pola Bhaskar visits a Prakasam village on Sunday

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam authorities are gearing up to set up two 2,000 MW capacity solar power plants in the western part of the district. The state government has decided to increase the production and utilisation of solar power. To this end, the government will set up solar power plants with a total capacity of 10,000 MW across the state. 

Accordingly, the district authorities are planning to establish the plants in Chandra Sekhara Puram (CS Puram) and Donakonda areas. “As per the government’s directive, we are making necessary arrangements for the establishment of the two plants in west Prakasam. One plant will be come up at Pedda Gogulapalli village by acquiring lands in CS Puram, Pamuru and Veligandla mandal limits.

Another plant will be established in Donakonda; about 5,000 acres of land would be acquired for the project,” he said. In this connection, District Collector Pola Bhaskar and Kanigiri MLA Madhusudan Yadav visited CS Puram, Pamuru, Veligandla and Kanigiri mandal, Pedagogulapalli, Kotaalapalli, Chodavaram, and Ramalingapuram, and Vangapadu villages and interacted with revenue officials there on Sunday.  The collector ordered the officials to make a comprehensive plan for acquisition of the required lands for the twin projects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prakasam
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp