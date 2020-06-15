Two 2,000 MW capacity solar plants to come up in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam authorities are gearing up to set up two 2,000 MW capacity solar power plants in the western part of the district. The state government has decided to increase the production and utilisation of solar power. To this end, the government will set up solar power plants with a total capacity of 10,000 MW across the state.

Accordingly, the district authorities are planning to establish the plants in Chandra Sekhara Puram (CS Puram) and Donakonda areas. “As per the government’s directive, we are making necessary arrangements for the establishment of the two plants in west Prakasam. One plant will be come up at Pedda Gogulapalli village by acquiring lands in CS Puram, Pamuru and Veligandla mandal limits.

Another plant will be established in Donakonda; about 5,000 acres of land would be acquired for the project,” he said. In this connection, District Collector Pola Bhaskar and Kanigiri MLA Madhusudan Yadav visited CS Puram, Pamuru, Veligandla and Kanigiri mandal, Pedagogulapalli, Kotaalapalli, Chodavaram, and Ramalingapuram, and Vangapadu villages and interacted with revenue officials there on Sunday. The collector ordered the officials to make a comprehensive plan for acquisition of the required lands for the twin projects.