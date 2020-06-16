Akhila’s brother booked for taking accused from station

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Police on Monday filed cases against Bhuma Jagath Vikyath Reddy, brother of former tourism minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, and his followers for “forcefully” taking away the accused in a case from Allagadda police station.

YSRC and TDP workers quarrelled each together over a road issue in a colony at Padakandla village in Allagadda police station limits on Sunday evening. Police intervened and took both TDP and YSRC workers into custody and filed cases against them.

Vikyath Reddy along with his followers arrived at the police station on Sunday night to meet the detained TDP activists.

After some discussions with his followers on the station premises, Vikyath Reddy allegedly entered the police station and forcefully took away TDP workers from the police station.

“On Monday, police filed cases against Vikyath Reddy and his followers under relevant sections,” Allagadda DSP Pothuraju said Cases were filed under IPC sections 353, 224, 225 and 212 for obstructing the police from discharging their duties.Police began a manhunt for Vikyath Reddy, who is absconding, the DSP said.