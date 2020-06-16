Andhra Pradesh economic growth above national average at 8.16%, has shown resilience: Governor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh registered an economic growth rate of 8.16 percent in 2019-20, which is above the national average of 5 percent over the same period, said Governor Biswa Bhsuan Harichandan, addressing the joint session of Legislative Assembly and Council on the first day of the budget session on Tuesday.

Stating that the session, which is normally held in March, is being held now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor said the state’s economy has shown tremendous resilience within the context of a global slowdown, even in pre-COVID-19 times.

“Our services sector has registered the highest growth rate of 9.1 percent followed by Agriculture and allied sectors at 8 percent and industry at 5 percent. Our Per Capita income, measured at current prices, has increased by more than 12 percent from Rs 1,51,173 in 2018-19 to Rs 1,69,519 in 2019-20,” he said.

Asserting that the government is committed to enhancing citizen and enterprise prosperity and productivity through equitable and inclusive economic development, the Governor said they intend to strengthen strategic resources such as water and ministers, rural and urban infrastructure, strategic infrastructure in the power and transport sectors and industry sector.

In his nearly 40 minute-long speech, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan underlined the priorities of the state government sector-wise and said the focus is on welfare and administrative reforms.

“We turned a new leaf in ushering in unprecedented reforms and rolling the welfare carpet to the doorstep of the deprived sections by empowering them economically, politically, and socially. We have put in place an impeccable delivery mechanism of welfare schemes in the form of village and ward secretariats and I am proud to say we have fulfilled 90 percent of our promises made in the manifesto in the first year itself,” he said.

Stating education, healthcare, agriculture, and welfare have been given prominence, Governor said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been very meticulous in the planning of every scheme to the last detail, which has helped in the financial assistance going directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries without any pilferage or middlemen.

The governor explained that the government has spent Rs 42,000 crores benefiting 3.98 crore people under various schemes during the year.

He elaborated on the government's various welfare and development measures, reforms in education, health, village administration, energy, industries and infrastructure, the merger of APSRTC with the government, and how the state is dealing with COVID crisis.

He also added that decentralization of administration has been the key principle, based on which the legislation is in the process to have three capitals concepts, under which Amaravati will be the legislative capital, Visakhapatnam executive capital, and Kurnool the judicial capital.