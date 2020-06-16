STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh economic growth above national average at 8.16%, has shown resilience: Governor

In his nearly 40 minute-long speech, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan underlined the priorities of the state government sector-wise and said the focus is on welfare and administrative reforms.

Published: 16th June 2020 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh registered an economic growth rate of 8.16 percent in 2019-20, which is above the national average of  5 percent  over the same period, said Governor Biswa Bhsuan Harichandan, addressing the joint session of Legislative Assembly and Council on the first day of the budget session on Tuesday.

Stating that the session, which is normally held in March, is being held now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor said the state’s economy has shown tremendous resilience within the context of a global slowdown, even in pre-COVID-19 times.  

“Our services sector has registered the highest growth rate of 9.1 percent followed by Agriculture and allied sectors at 8 percent and industry at 5 percent. Our Per Capita income, measured at current prices, has increased by more than 12 percent from Rs 1,51,173 in 2018-19 to Rs 1,69,519 in 2019-20,” he said. 

Asserting that the government is committed to enhancing citizen and enterprise prosperity and productivity through equitable and inclusive economic development, the Governor said they intend to strengthen strategic resources such as water and ministers, rural and urban infrastructure, strategic infrastructure in the power and transport sectors and industry sector.

In his nearly 40 minute-long speech, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan underlined the priorities of the state government sector-wise and said the focus is on welfare and administrative reforms.

“We turned a new leaf in ushering in unprecedented reforms and rolling the welfare carpet to the doorstep of the deprived sections by empowering them economically, politically, and socially. We have put in place an impeccable delivery mechanism of welfare schemes in the form of village and ward secretariats and I am proud to say we have fulfilled 90 percent of our promises made in the manifesto in the first year itself,” he said. 

Stating education, healthcare, agriculture, and welfare have been given prominence, Governor said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been very meticulous in the planning of every scheme to the last detail, which has helped in the financial assistance going directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries without any pilferage or middlemen.

The governor explained that the government has spent Rs 42,000 crores benefiting 3.98 crore people under various schemes during the year.

He elaborated on the government's various welfare and development measures, reforms in education, health, village administration, energy, industries and infrastructure, the merger of APSRTC with the government, and how the state is dealing with COVID crisis.

He also added that decentralization of administration has been the key principle, based on which the legislation is in the process to have three capitals concepts, under which Amaravati will be the legislative capital, Visakhapatnam executive capital, and Kurnool the judicial capital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Biswa Bhsuan Harichandan Andhra Pradesh economy
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp