I am Gajapathi’s true legal heir: Urmila

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The issue of legal heir of Vizianagaram royal scion late Ananda Gajapathi Raju took a new turn with Urmila Gajapathi Raju, daughter of his second wife, claiming that she is the rightful legal heir of her father.

Speaking to TNIE along with her mother Sudha Gajapathi Raju on Monday, Urmila said she has all relevant documents to prove her point. Urmila said she returned from London where she is pursuing PG course in Economics, just a week before lockdown. After her arrival, she said she was in 14 days home quarantine.

Urmila said she came across the reports that Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju claiming that she was the legal heir of Ananda Gajapathi Raju as she is his eldest daughter. However, Urmila said her father had settled the property issues and got the documents registered. Besides, the divorce settlement with mother of Sanchaita was done in 1991. As per the will written by her father she has the right over properties of Ananda Gajapathi Raju, Urmila said.

Urmila said they could not pursue the issue for the last three months since there was lockdown. As lockdown was lifted partially, now they will file a case in court. Sanchaita could not be reached for her comments on this issue.