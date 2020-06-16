Man who undertook darshan during TTD's trial run tests COVID-19 positive, goes missing

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Sending the district administration and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials into a tizzy, a 32-year-old resident of Balaji Nagar in Tirumala went missing as soon as his Covid-19 confirmatory test result returned positive.

Officials are now searching for him in Tirumala and Tirupati. They say he even undertook darshan of Srivaru during the TTD’s three-day trial run with staff and locals before the temple was opened to devotees.

The resident of Balaji Nagar worked for a private TV channel in Chennai, officials said, adding that he was in Tirumala for the past two months and is said to have recently visited Chennai.

On Sunday morning, while coming to Tirumala from Tirupati, the person gave his samples for testing at the Alipiri checkpost.

The result returned ‘confirmatory positive’ at the VRDL at SVIMS, Tirupati, and the result was sent to the mobile phone of the infectee.

Tirumala health wing officials and vigilance staff rushed to the person’s residence but could not find him there or contact him. Officials said he had darshan of Srivaru on June 10 and again later.