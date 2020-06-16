Ongole cops help couple thrown out by landlord

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a humane gesture, Ongole police came to the rescue of couple B Syam Prasad and his pregnant wife Ramana who were thrown out by their landlord.

Syam Prasad (27), an auto-rickshaw driver, could not pay rent for the past three months. On Saturday night, his landlord asked them either to pay the rent or vacate the house.

Ongole II Town Circle Inspector Rajesh, while returning from duty, asked them why they were outside their home at such an unearthly hour.

When the couple told him about their problem, the CI immediately sent two cops along with the couple to their home, from which they were driven away. There the two policemen settled the issue with the landlord and told him not to create trouble for them.

“It is unfortunate that some landlords despite knowing their tenants’ financial condition, continue to harass them for rent. Harassing tenants for rent is a punishable offence and anybody indulging in such act will be booked,” the CI said.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal appreciated the Ongole II Town police for their timely help.