Supplementary exams in Andhra Pradesh from July 11

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Monday released a tentative timetable for Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations to be held from July 11 to 18.

He conducted a review meeting with district collectors to discuss the arrangements for SSC exams to be held from July 10.

All papers for first-year Inter supplementary examinations will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while for second year students, the exams will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.