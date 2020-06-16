STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Visakhapatnam's KGH morgue shut after 2 doctors, one patient test COVID-19 positive

Among the new infectees, two are PG doctors and one is a patient of King George Hospital. As one of the doctors works in the forensic medicine department , the hospital morgue has been closed.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: There is no let-up in Covid-19 situation in Visakhapatnam as the district tally crossed 300 mark on Monday.

While the other doctor works in the orthopaedic department, the patient was lodged in the surgery ward.

KGH superintendent G Arjuna told TNIE that a total of 45 primary contacts of the two PG doctors and the  patient had been identified. Among them are 30 associate and assistant professors, doctors, nurses, and head nurses, who were quarantined for seven-days.

Arjuna added that all the staff at the morgue were given personal protective equipment and all precautionary measures were taken while performing autopsy on bodies. It was also learnt that one of the PG doctors had recently travelled to Guntur and returned to Vizag in a bus.

The KGH morgue was shut after a forensic doctor tested positive | G Satyanarayana

As all staff at the forensic medicine department were quarantined, the morgue has been closed, Andhra Medical College principal PV Sudhakar said, adding that alternative arrangements were being made for post-mortems. “We have requested the district authorities to allow the autopsies in district hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, the orthopaedic doctor had earlier tested negative and, thus, was allowed to work, the superintendent added. “However, he tested positive on Sunday. All those in quarantine will be tested again after a week.”

Arjuna said they were trying to find out how the patient in the surgery ward contracted the virus. “All the doctors and nurses who attended him have been quarantined. The surgery ward, casualty and orthopaedic wards were thoroughly sanitised,” he said.

Kanipakam temple closed for 2 days

CHITTOOR: A home guard attached to Sri Kanipaka Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple in Kanipakam tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, forcing the authorities to shut it down for two days. According to temple officials, after the temple was reopened for pilgrims last week health staff collected swab samples from 60 temple staff and policemen on duty. The remaining tested negative for the virus. The home guard was shifted to a Covid-19 hospital in Chittoor. After disinfecting the premises, temple executive officer Venkateshu inspected the temple.

