Andhra government's second budget full of wrong claims, lies and betrayals: Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu felt that the government did not make any commitment or assurance in the budget to uplift the poor and usher in a balanced growth in Andhra Pradesh.

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has termed the second budget of the YSRC government against the interest of the State and alleged that it is full of wrong claims, lies and betrayals. 

He felt that the government did not make any commitment or assurance in the budget to uplift the poor and usher in a balanced growth in the state. Comparing the allocations and expenditure made in irrigation and some crucial sectors during the previous TDP regime and now, Naidu said that the YSRC government had failed to spend the allocations made for the crucial agriculture and irrigation sectors in 2019-20. 

Addressing a virtual press conference here on Tuesday, Naidu said, “While the previous TDP government spent Rs 14,000 crore for irrigation in 2018-19, the YSRC government spent only Rs 4,900 crore during 2019-20. But the government is making tall claims that it will complete all projects in the next four years. In agriculture also, the TDP government spent Rs 8,168 crore in 2018-19 whereas the YSRC government spent Rs 5,986 crore in 2019-20. 

Still, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath made wrong claims that they have spent on market intervention, natural calamities, Rythu Bharosa and so on.” “The TDP government spent Rs 19,976 crore for capital expenditure in 2018-19 while the YSRC regime spent only Rs 12,865 crore. This is not even half of its commitment. In respect of loans, AP has accumulated Rs 2.57 lakh crore debts since its formation till 2018-19. This was raised to Rs 3.02 lakh crore in the last one year and it is estimated to reach Rs 3.5 lakh crore next year. 

The YSRC raised the debt by Rs 1 lakh crore in an year,” he said. Naidu alleged that the YSRC neglected good governance in the past one year and now focusing on turning its falsehoods into truths in a bid to cover up the massive destruction it has done so far. “The budget is full of wrong claims, lies and betrayals. The government has fulfilled only 59.6 per cent of the promises, not 90 per cent as claimed by the FM,” he said.

He blamed the “bankrupt” policies for the decline in agricultural growth to just 8 per cent from 11 per cent during the TDP time. “The TDP was able to achieve double digit overall growth rate during its regime, while the same has come down to 8.16 per cent now,” he maintained.

Naidu slams Chief Minister, YSRC members for not wearing face masks in House  

Naidu slammed the CM and his party MLAs for not wearing face masks in the Assembly, which he said sent a wrong signal. “This is a clear violation of the call given by Prime Minister Modi. From the beginning, Jagan and his party have been endangering the lives and health of AP people with their negligent paracetamol and bleaching powder comments,” he said. He also reiterated his demand to cancel the SSC examinations. 

